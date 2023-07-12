Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

