PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 34682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

