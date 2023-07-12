Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.81 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

