Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

