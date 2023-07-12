T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

