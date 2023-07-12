Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $2,655,565. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.