TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $892.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $821.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

