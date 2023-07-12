Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

