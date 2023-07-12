Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,356,100 shares valued at $41,706,483. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

