Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 371.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

