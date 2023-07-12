Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 102.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

