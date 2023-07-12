SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 225,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

