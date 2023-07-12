Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.