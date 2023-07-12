Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

