Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 6,475 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WES opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.856 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

