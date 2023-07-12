Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.