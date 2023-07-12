Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

