Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 524 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.09. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

