Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 5,047 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 112.06 and a quick ratio of 112.06.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $117,509.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 956,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,493.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,837 shares of company stock valued at $426,191. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

