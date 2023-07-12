Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN stock opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

