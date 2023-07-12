VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 134,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

