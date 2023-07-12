Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.