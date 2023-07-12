Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

