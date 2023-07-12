Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

