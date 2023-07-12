Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,822 shares of company stock worth $650,911. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 420,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

