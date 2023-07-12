Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Cut by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

OVV stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

