Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

