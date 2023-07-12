Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to “Overweight”

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

