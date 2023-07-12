Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,801 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.