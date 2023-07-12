Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

