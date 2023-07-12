Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $492.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $365.65 and a 12 month high of $497.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.69.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

