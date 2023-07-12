Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,700 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $169.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

