Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $296.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

