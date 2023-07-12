The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

