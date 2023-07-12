Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.