Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 26,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

