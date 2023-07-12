UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $430.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.