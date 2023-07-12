UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.69 and its 200-day moving average is $486.94.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

