Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $398.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $400.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

