Clean Yield Group Sells 69 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

