Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

