Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.60 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

