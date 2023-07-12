Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $543,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

ET opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

