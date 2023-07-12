James Investment Research Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

