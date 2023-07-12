Tectonic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

