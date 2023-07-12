Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

