American National Bank Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

