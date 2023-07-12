Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 159,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,251 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.