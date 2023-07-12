Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.16.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

