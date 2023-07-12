Arlington Partners LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $294.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.44. The company has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

